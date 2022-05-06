Alfred Mutua Threatens To Drag Parties Registrar to Court Over Azimio Agreement

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua has threatened to move to court in a bid to compel the Political Parties Registrar to furnish his party with the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition agreement.

In a statement on Friday, Mutua said Anne Nderitu, the parties registrar, has refused to give the party leadership a copy of the document signed on April 5 despite several requests.

The resolutions to move to court were reached during the party’s Governing Council meeting held earlier today.

While expressing fears that the document could have been altered, the Machakos governor said the party will give its supporters the way forward on Monday next week.

“MCC party has in today’s Governing Council meeting decided to go to court & demand to get the document so as to see what changes have been made, if any. It’s unfortunate that we’re in a coalition relationship whose members have to go to court to get what’s their automatic right,” said Mutua.

“What games are they playing?” Mutua posed.

The registrar of political parties (ORPP) and Azimio coalition party have refused to give us a copy of the Azimio coalition agreement deposited with the ORPP we signed to form the coalition. — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) May 6, 2022

He further expressed concerns over Azimio’s plans to zone some parts of the country, a move that could lock out aspirants from ‘small’ parties.

“On Monday, May 9th, 2022, the party will make a decision on the way forward bearing in mind the plans to zone our party aspirants out and the deadlines set by law.

“MCC party has been operating in good faith but this has not been reciprocated. There is clear and present danger that aspirants in parties in Azimio will be denied their democratic opportunity to be on the ballot. This we cannot accept,” he added.

A few weeks ago, Mutua’s MCC and seven others threatened to walk out of the Raila Odinga-led coalition party if their grievances were not addressed.

According to the aggrieved parties, there was lack of inclusivity and consultation within the coalition. They were also worried that the coalition leadership was made up of members from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper parties only, leaving out 23 others.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us and yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this,” said Mutua.

As a result, the coalition Council, the top organ of Azimio, was expanded to 11 members.

