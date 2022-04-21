Alfred Mutua “Concerned” Exclusion of Maendeleo Chap Chap from Azimio Leadership A Sign of Things to Come

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua is quite concerned about the formation of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party.

Dr Mutua who doubles as the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader on Thursday said he has been questioned about why his party does not have a single representative in the coalition that is made up of 26 fringes.

According to the county boss who is serving his second and last term, Kenyans have been wondering why some parties within the coalition have multiple positions and “whether this is a sign of things to come when we win elections?”

“To Kenyans who have been asking me why some of the parties in @AzimioUmoja have multiple positions in the 2 gazetted structures while others such as @MCC_Party don’t have a SINGLE rep, and WHETHER this is a SIGN of things to come when we win elections? I am also quite concerned,” he tweeted.

Days ago, Dr Mutua’s MCC and seven others threatened to walk out of the Raila Odinga-led coalition party if their grievances were not addressed.

According to the aggrieved parties, there was lack of inclusivity and consultation within the coalition. They were also worried that the coalition leadership was made up of members from Jubilee, ODM and Wiper parties only, leaving out 23 others.

“Coalitions agreement documents have not been shown to us and yet they are insisting that we should sign. We will not agree to this,” said Mutua.

As a result, the coalition Council, the top organ of Azimio, was expanded to 11 members.

The members are; Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and her Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho.

Other coalition members are Taveta MP Naomi Shaban, Kanduyi legislator Wafula Wamunyinyi, Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Abdi Noor Omar Farah and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who is the party’s National Coalition Executive Council Secretary-General.

