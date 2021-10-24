Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua Admits To Missing Ex-Wife Lilian Ng’ang’a

Machakos Governor Dr ALfred Mutua has admitted that he misses his ex-wife Lilian Ng’ang’a, two months after they publicly announced their split.

In an interview with a local daily, Mutua maintained that he wouldn’t discuss the main reason they parted ways, since it would be “unfair to the other person”.

“You miss people who come into your life. The people who are in your life, even for a month, two months, or 20 years, leave a part of them in you. It is natural for you to miss them. You have to be the devil incarnate for you not to miss them,” Mutua said.

Mutua insinuated the possibility of a comeback between them, despite Lilian having moved on to date popular artist Julius Owino, commonly known by the stage name Juliani.

“People go apart and come back together. It’s there in the Bible. It’s God who plans these things. If He says you’ll get back together, you will. Don’t fight His will,” he said.

According to Mutua, relationships can end without major issues, without revealing many details about their break-up.

“I’m not going to discuss my relationship, I won’t. It is disrespectful to the other person. It’s funny that people don’t understand that relationships can end without major issues. It’s possible to tell your partner: ‘it’s been nice’, and she says the same too. That’s maturity. Maturity is when you realise that you don’t own anybody,” he said.

The two part ways in August after an agreement to slowly disengage even as Lilian stepped down as the first lady of Machakos County.

“We will continue to talk, meet and share ideas constantly. Lillian has been an excellent First Lady and even though she will do some projects under the Lillian Nganga foundation, we have agreed she can continue with her county projects,” said Mutua in August.

Despite Lillian announcing she was stepping don as the First Lady for Machakos County, Dr Mutua announced that he would keep her as an advisor to the governor.

“She will be a close advisor as I Govern Machakos County and run for President because I trust her sharp insight and heart. She has always been my number one fan. Our love for each other is permanent but I think at times, space and new directions are important,” added Mutua.

In her statement, Lillian said that she will continue to carry out projects close to her heart through the “Lilian Ng’ang’a Foundation”.

“Winds of change blew my way and two months ago, I decided to end the long-term relationship with Dr Alfred Mutua. We had a good run and I am forever grateful to God he brought us together. We remain friends,” said Lillian.

