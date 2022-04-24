MP Alfred Keter to Resign from UDA After Victory was Nullified

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter will resign from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party on Monday.

Speaking to the Nation on Sunday, the legislator dared the deputy president William Ruto-led party to a duel in the August 9 polls.

He advised the party to ready itself for a humiliating loss in the constituency.

As for his nullified victory, Keter said it was no coincidence. He added that no tribunal was set up to hear the matter.

“There was nothing like a tribunal. It was just a rubber stamp to perpetuate an injustice and subvert the will of Nandi Hills constituents. But I am warning them of a humiliating defeat in the General Election because I will defend my seat as an independent candidate. My denial of the certificate was not a coincidence,” he told the daily.

The party on Friday declared his victory null and void citing irregularities.

His fiercest opponent Bernard Kitur told the Electoral and Nominations Dispute Resolution Committee that that there had been instances of ballot stuffing and delays in the transmission of results, claims the committee agreed with.

The committee concurred with Kitur that there were inadequate ballot papers in several polling stations, denying a majority of people the right to vote.

The committee questioned why only four candidates decided to have the election proceed despite a lack of ballot papers, excluding other candidates.

“We are satisfied that the allegations of ballot stuffing and delays in transmission have been proven. The same violates Articles 10, 15(5), (6) of the Rules, Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution; Rules 5,9, 19, 20 and other provisions of the party code of conduct, and contravenes sections 3, 10, 11 and 20 of the Election Offences Act,” said the committee.

The Committee also had a problem with Keter’s interim nomination certificate, which was signed at Kapsabet rather than the tallying center.

The tallying center was located in Nandi Hills’ Samoei High School.

The peculiarity, according to the committee, proves that the exercise was engulfed in illegalities that “went to the roof of the entire process.”

Keter will as a result defend his seat as an independent candidate.

