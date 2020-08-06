Alexis Sanchez Completes Manchester United Exit

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has left the club on a free transfer to join Inter Milan on a three-year deal.

Sanchez, who has been on loan at Inter since August 2019, will receive a small pay-off from United after agreeing to waive the final two years of his £560k-per-week contract.

Sanchez’s departure brings to an end his disappointing two-and-a-half year spell at Old Trafford. After arriving in a swap deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Arsenal, he went on to score just five goals in 45 games for United.

After confirming Sanchez’s exit, a United statement read: “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer.”

