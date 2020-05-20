Alexis Sanchez Blames Mourinho For His Failed Man United Stint

Alexis Sanchez ascribes his failed stint at Manchester United to Jose Mourinho’s uncertain fielding which took a toll on his confidence.

Sanchez’s much talked about move from Arsenal to the Red Devils in 2018 failed to live up to the hype as he struggled to settle under coach Mourinho.

In an interview with the BBC, the Chilean, who moved to Inter Milan on loan, blamed Mourinho’s handling of the squad which led to loss of confidence.

“I say things as they are and in my opinion,” Sanchez told the BBC.

“Mourinho is one of the best coaches in the world in the way that he coaches, how he studies videos, the way he goes about things.

“But then, within the group there was that feeling that you were in the team then out. Sometimes I didn’t play, then I did, then I didn’t and as a player you lose confidence, each player lost their confidence, do you understand?

“And then an atmosphere was created that wasn’t healthy.

“Sometimes I’m playing well and I score a goal and he took me off. And I’d say, ‘I love football, I love football.”

“I’ve played football since I was five and if I have the ball taken away from me, it’s as if I lose my joy. I’m like that.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu