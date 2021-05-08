Alex Ole Magelo: Passionate Ex-AFC Leopards Chairman Mourned

Former AFC Leopards chairman Alex Ole Magelo has passed on at a Nairobi hospital.

Under his watch, Ingwe regained top flight status in 2009 having been relegated the previous year.

In his second stint as chairman, the team won the Football Kenya Federation Shield, edging out arch rivals Gor Mahia 1-0 in the final.

“During his time at the club, Leopards experienced positive growth, and arguably their best position in a decade. His contribution to the game cannot be underestimated,” FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, said.

Kevin Teya, a journalist, remembers Magelo for moulding a competitive and highly motivated Leopards side that came close to clinching the Kenyan Premier League title, a feat they haven’t achieved since 1998.

“Under his leadership, players enjoyed good winning bonuses, which made them fight for the badge,” said Teya.

Amongst notable players Ingwe had within their ranks during Magelo’s tenure include Mike Baraza, Allan Wanga, Charles Okwemba and Paul Were.

He is credited for raising Leopards from scratch after the team was relegated in 2008 with most officials abandoning it.

“My biggest tribute to Ole Magelo is for raising Leopards from the ashes when everyone had abandoned the team after it was relegated.

“From his pockets, he managed to assemble the team to train and honor matches, and after a season in the cold, they got promoted back to the Premier League,” Nation journalist, David Khwalimwa, said.

He added, “Despite the club not not having a sponsor back then, there were no issues of delayed salaries or allowances. He was passionate about football.”

