Ex-Rugby Player Alex Olaba Jailed for Six Years For Attempting to Kill Witness

Former Harlequins rugby player Alex Olaba will spend six years behind bars after a court found him guilty of plotting to kill a witness in a sexual assault case.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo said he had considered Olaba’s mitigation and a probation report tabled in court.

While rendering the ruling, Mr Onsarigo noted that the prosecution had proved its case against the accused person.

“Although the accused person is remorseful, the offenses he faces are serious. l convict and sentence him to serve six years in count one of conspiracy to kill and two years imprisonment in the second account of interference with the judicial process,” Onsarigo ruled.

The court earlier this month found the former rugby player guilty of hatching a plot to kill a witness back in 2021.

Olaba is charged alongside Frank Wanyama in the sexual assault case.

Investigating officer George Otieno previously told the court that the convict made several attempts, directly and indirectly, to contact a State witness with the intention of interfering with the case.

The court heard that when Olaba failed to get a positive response, he resorted to employing desperate means to silence the witness.

The rugby player and his teammate had been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on February 10 in 2019 at an apartment in Highrise, Nyayo estate, Nairobi County.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku found the duo guilty and sentenced them to 15 years behind bars.

They have since filed an appeal.

