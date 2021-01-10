Alex Mwakideu, Jalang’o Hint At A Radio Reunion

Milele FM presenter Alex Mwakideu and former co-host Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o have hinted at a radio reunion this year.

Mwakideu and Jalang’o worked as co-hosts in the #AlexNaJalas morning show at Radio Maisha and Milele FM, before going seperate ways last year after the latter faced differences withhis employer, the Mediamax Network Limited.

in an Instagram post, Mwakideu posted a banner written “Alex na Jalas, captioned “The time is now! Cc @jalangoo”.

On his side, Jalang’o posted the same banner, captioned “New year…New Things!! #AlexNaJalas”

Jalang’o was fired from Milele FM in June last year, but claimed that he resigned following a lack of agreement on the terms of employment with the Human Resource manager.

“Today has been a very amazing day and a sad day with everyone at my work Place at Mediamax. COVID-19 hit hard and everyone has to have their belts tight and unfortunately, Mediamax has been hit too…I was not at work today because we had not agreed on a lot of things and terms and even as we speak my HR had me on hold still discussing terms of employment,” read an Instagram post in part.

Jalang’o and Mwakideu first worked together at Radio Maisha, before parting ways as Jalang’o went to Hot 96 where he worked alongside Jeff Koinange.

Later, the two re-united at Milele FM before Jalang’o was fired alongside other employees over salary disagreements with management.

If they will re-unite, it is not yet clear where they are headed next.

