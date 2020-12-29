Alex Macharia : The Self-proclaimed “Untouchable” Bhang Peddler Who Has Escaped Justice For 15 Years

“Once you know your way into the Judiciary, you are home”. These are the word of a suspected bhang peddler Mr Alex Macharia who lives in Maragua town, Murang’a county.

He says that he started selling bhang in 2005, and since then he has made it his source of livelihood.

According to Education CAS Zack Kinuthia, Mr Macharia has been arrested over 50 times and jailed cumulatively for less than two years.

Every time he is arrested, he is released under “mysterious” circumstances, and the police in the locality are said to ignore reports about his illegal business.

Speaking to Daily Nation, Macharia says that if anyone reports him to the police, the police will inform him and he will look for the informer for “an experience you will not like”.

“I don’t know why you are pestering me with questions about my trade. Perhaps you are a police informer . Anyway, just know that if you call them or go there to report me, they will call and tell me. I will then get you. It is an experience you will not like,” he said.

The class eight drop out is not new to crime, as he admits that he started with petty criminal activities before settling for drug peddling.

“I have tried pickpocketing, house break-ins, mugging and even being a matatu tout but took the decision to make an honest living by selling what is consumed by very many grown-ups. People should have the freedom to use their money as they wish,” Mr Macharia said.

In February 2017, police recovered bhang worth Ksh300,000 from Mr Macharia’s house, but the case has never seen the light of the day.

“Alex Macharia, who is the tenant of the house in which the find was made, is our main suspect. We have arrested him in the past but he always gets released by Kigumo lawcourt. We will keep on trying to have justice for the many children he destroys,” said the then Murang’a South police chief Paul Wanjama.

The 52-year old is said to have made connections with who-is-who in the police and the Judiciary, who shield him from arrests and prosecutions.

Despite the Deputy Inspector-General of Police Edward Mbugua being informed of Mr Macharia’s dealings on September 17, no action has been taken to date.

He has severally been accused of recruiting school children to sell his bhang, but he says he only recruits drop outs who need money.

“I only recruit those who have dropped out of school and are in need of money,” he said.

