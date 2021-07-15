Alex Gitari Confirmed as KAA Managing Director

Alex Gitari has been confirmed as the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Managing Director.

Gitari will serve substantively for a period of three years, after serving as an acting MD for close to two years following the exit of Johnny Anderson in 2019.

The position fell vacant following the resignation of the then MD Johnny Andersen on August 30, over “personal reasons”.

Since then, Gitari, who was the Finance General Manager, has been holding the position in an acting capacity.

Kenya Airports Authority is the owner and operator of nine civilian airports and airstrips in Kenya. Kenya Airports Authority was established by an act of Parliament in 1992.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu