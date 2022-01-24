Alex Alumira Appointed New Harambee Starlets Coach

Football Kenya Federation, FKF Caretaker Committee has settled of Alex Alumira as the new Harambee Starlets coach following a recruitment exercise.

Alex, formerly of Vihiga Queens and Tiger Queens of Tanzania, succeeds Charles Okere and will be tasked with preparing the ladies for the forthcoming internationals.

“It is a great honor and I look forward to guiding this team to the best of my ability, and with the full support of the FKF CC, we shall guide this team to AWCON qualification,” said Alex Alumira.

The Caretaker Committee’s chairman Retired Judge Aaron Ringera also announced that Alex will be assisted by Benter Achieng and Ann Aluoch with Martha Karimi managing the team.

“Alex’s contract runs until the end of the mandate of the FKF Caretaker Committee,” said Ringera.

The team report to camp on Tuesday to begin preparing for an Africa Women Cup of Nations, Awcon qualifying playoffs against Uganda next month.

