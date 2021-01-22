Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi Arrested For Reportedly Assaulting Chief

Alego Usonga Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atandi has reportedly been arrested for assaulting a chief on Tuesday.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu indicate that Atandi was arrested while trying to escape in a Toyota Probox along the Bondo-Siaya route.

“The MP has just been arrested. He was trying to hide in a group of youths on the Bondo-Siaya road. The group, which was behaving strangely, caught the attention of the police,” a source says.

Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi has been arrested.

The lawmaker is said to have stormed the home of Ogutu Onjala, the South-East Alego chief accompanied by his goons and beat him up leaving him for dead.

The incident was ideally confirmed by Siaya county commissioner Michael ole Tialal who at the time stated that a manhunt had been launched for the MP who had gone into hiding.

Narrating the ordeal, the chief intimated that the MP went to his homestead next to Nyang’oma Kogelo dispensary in the company of close to 15 youths as he was having a discussion with an elder from the village.

They exchange greetings before the MP demanded that the chief accompanies him to the nearby Nyang’oma trading centre to address boda boda operators.

“He told me that he was at Una Primary School earlier during the day and had some issues with the boda boda guys and wanted me to accompany him to the trading centre so that he could square the issue with them,” the chief is quoted by a local publication while on his hospital bed.

Things took a new twist when the chief became suspicious of the MP’s intentions and refused to travel in his personal car.

It was then that Onjala says the MP was angered and used his goons to force the MP into his car amid beatings.

The incident attracted the attention of the public, with students from Senator Obama secondary school who were going home for lunch witnessing the fracas.

The Chief narrated that he managed to escape due to the crowd that had so far gathered, rushed to his house and locked himself inside before later reporting the incident to Nyang’oma police station.

There, Chief Onjala says he met the MP and his goons also making a statement and he could identify some of his attackers.

Onjala collapsed at the police station and was rushed to the hospital while the MP reportedly sneaked out of the station and had gone into hiding. He tried to sneak away but was unmasked hiding in a car surrounded by goons.

