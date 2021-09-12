Alego Usonga Elders Want Governor Rasanga To Drop Parliamentary Bid

Elders in Alego Usonga now want Siaya governor Cornel Rasanga and former MP George Muluan Omondi to drop their parliamentary bids.

The elders who belong to the Kakan clan want the two politicians to back aspirant Nicholas Kut Ochogo.

The chairman of Kakan Kanyango community Okoth Olwoko says that the Kakan clan holds the majority, and a move that would see the two run would split the votes.

“We are going to support a single candidate for the position and not Rasanga for we had given him full support in 2013 and 2017 respectively. We request them to vie for other remaining positions or help ODM leader Raila Odinga in a presidential campaign so as to be considered for other portfolios in National government,” Oluoko said.

According to Oluoko, the parliamentary seat “us too small” for Rasanga, and in case he loses the seat he will lose the respect he has earned over the years.

“When he faced stiff competition in his previous quests, he approached us as his uncles and we defended him fully. As per Luo tradition, it’s a taboo for a child to fight for a position with his father,” added Oluoko.

Others in the race for the seat include the incumbent Samwel Atandi and William Oduol Denge, who ran for Siaya gubernatorial seat against Rasanga in 2013.

