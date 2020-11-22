Alcohol And Bhang Seized As 44 School Children Arrested Partying At Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate

Police in Nairobi on Saturday night arrested 44 teenagers partying in one of the houses at Mountain View Estate and seized various brands of whisky and vodka and bhang (cannabis Sativa).

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), also arrested is the school children’s host Millicent Kithinji, aged 41, who was taken in for questioning by detectives based at Dagoretti.

“The children – 26 boys and 18 girls – are aged between 14 and 17 years. All are in primary and high schools, ” the DCI said in a statement on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations, according to the sleuths, revealed that the children were from Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties.

The police have managed to talk to some of the children’s parents.

“Investigations are ongoing to establish how the children sneaked out of their homes and travelled that far without raising suspicion from their parents, ” the DCI said.

“Police also want to establish why the woman had hosted the children and how the children got to her house.”

Parents have been urged to monitor their children’s activities as schools remain closed due to Covid-19 fears.

“The DCI once again requests parents to take keen interest in their children’s activities at home and on the social media networks, ” added DCI.

“Stern legal action will be taken against adults who abuse children.”

The latest comes just a day after police raised a red flag on online cartel luring girls to parties in Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, DCI boss George Kinoti said the cartel uses a social media account dubbed social “Carty-gang-ent”. They reach the girls through an internationally registered number, though operating from Kenya.

The group, the DCI boss said, will be hunted down and be punished for the crimes.

Detectives are investigating an online cartel that has been luring high school girls from their homes for partying orgies that goes on for days. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) November 21, 2020

Kinoti issued the statement a day after detectives traced 16-year-old girls who went missing on November 14.

The teenagers are said to have left their homes for alleged auditions.

The rescued girls told DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking & Child Protection Unit officers that they were lured from their homes and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi.

