Alchemist On the Spot for Discriminating Against Black Kenyans (Video)

A popular entertainment joint in Nairobi is on the spot over alleged racism.

Alchemist Bar is accused of discriminating against black Kenyans.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu and shared by Slim Daddy via Twitter, the club has set aside an entrance for White and Indian revellers.

Read: Bolt Launches Food Delivery Service in Kenya

In the viral video, a black Kenyan trying to access the joint is sent away by a bouncer.

“Are they going to let him through that side just because he has an accent?” one wonders.

“They have actually sent him back,” another stated in disbelief.

Slim captioned the video: “How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really.”

How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really pic.twitter.com/GcY2oPkcmI — Slim daddy (@murgormurgor) May 29, 2022

A club representative told a news outlet that they were looking into the allegations. Eyewitnesses have been asked to avail themselves for an account of the events.

“By tomorrow (Monday, May 30), we will be able to know the security manager and the manager who was on duty at the very time so that we are able to ascertain what happened. Alchemist has been there for a very long time and we do not entertain racism,” the club rep is quoted to have said.

In 2018, the joint was once again called out for racially abusing its revellers.

Here are some reactions from social media:

I don’t know why people willingly take themselves to Alchemist. That place should be closed down for good. https://t.co/rrS2ILHfUI — Kuira Brian (@kuirab) May 29, 2022

Stop going to the Alchemist fam. Is it a must? Already folks get drugged there, and they’ve been racist for a hot minute. This is nothing new. I’d like to imagine that many of you actually work for your money. So why go to a place that will shit on it and you? Must be worms. — B (@brendawambui) May 29, 2022

A tweet from 2018. It is now 2022. 4 years later, same shit is happening. But people are still going to the Alchemist. Have you no self respect? Do you pick money from trees unlike the rest of us? Is this kind of treatment your kink? Help us understand. https://t.co/Rowi9iPtM4 — B (@brendawambui) May 29, 2022

♫Light nigga, dark nigga, faux nigga, real nigga

Rich nigga, poor nigga, house nigga, field nigga

Still nigga, still nigga ♫-Jay Z

Alchemist discriminating against black people in a black majority nation is racism in stilettos. Their White and Indian clients approve the racism? https://t.co/EIiMoTl8sF — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) May 29, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...