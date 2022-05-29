in ENTERTAINMENT

Alchemist On the Spot for Discriminating Against Black Kenyans (Video)

Alchemist
Alchemist Bar. [Courtesy]

A popular entertainment joint in Nairobi is on the spot over alleged racism.

Alchemist Bar is accused of discriminating against black Kenyans.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu and shared by Slim Daddy via Twitter, the club has set aside an entrance for White and Indian revellers.

In the viral video, a black Kenyan trying to access the joint is sent away by a bouncer.

“Are they going to let him through that side just because he has an accent?” one wonders.

“They have actually sent him back,” another stated in disbelief.

Slim captioned the video: “How will we ever beat racism if we are racist against our own selves. Last week when I went to Alchemist there was a line for white and Indian people separate from the blacks’. One black guy tried using the line akachujwa immediately. This is sad really.”

A club representative told a news outlet that they were looking into the allegations. Eyewitnesses have been asked to avail themselves for an account of the events.

“By tomorrow (Monday, May 30), we will be able to know the security manager and the manager who was on duty at the very time so that we are able to ascertain what happened. Alchemist has been there for a very long time and we do not entertain racism,” the club rep is quoted to have said.

In 2018, the joint was once again called out for racially abusing its revellers.

Here are some reactions from social media:

Alchemist BarRacism

