Alchemist Bar Closed As County Officials Probe Racism Claims

Alchemist Bar will close its doors to pave way for investigations into racist allegations made by revelers over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, the establishment said Nairobi city county officers had visited the joint to analyse the CCTV footage from May 29 to establish whether guests were really denied entry on basis of their race.

The county officers will also be seeking to determine whether there has ever been a policy of discrimination.

“Review of The Alchemist, in general, to determine if there has ever been a policy of discrimination. Interviews and footage will be reviewed of the past events both at the gate and inside the establishment,” the statement stated.

It added: “Review of the 3rd Party Security Services based on interviews and footage to determine what actions and recommendations should occur.”

The investigations come just a day after the entertainment joint was accused of racism after a video clip went viral over the weekend that appeared to perpetuate racism against black people by having white and Indian revelers in one line and blacks in another as they waited in line to get into the bar.

On Monday, the club issued another statement distancing itself from the vice.

In a rejoinder, the club claimed that the venue has only one main door through which all customers visiting for the first time must pass.

“The line is composed of people of all different backgrounds. We have never had a policy of segregating lines,” they said.

"There was a group of customers who had stepped out and were re-entering the venue. The security allowed them to come in through the exit line in order not to clog up the main entrance. The video that was shared by a private individual made it appear that another customer was denied entry – that's simply not true." The viral footage shows blacks and Europeans in separate lines waiting to enter the entertainment establishment. The club has already issued an apology, expressing regret for the behavior. "To anyone who has felt aggrieved, we sincerely apologize and look forward to sitting down together and addressing these issues head-on."

