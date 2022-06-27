Alchemist Bar On The Spot Again After Bouncers Caught Manhandling Female Reveler (Video)

A popular Nairobi bar is on the spot after bouncers were caught on camera manhandling a woman.

In a video that has since gone viral, a female Alchemist bouncer is seen restraining a reveler. In the one minute fifty second video, the bouncer in a yellow t-shirt drags the woman on the ground as if trying to get them out of the establishment.

But the victim, dressed in all black, runs back in and is this time fighting a male bouncer. She gets into the bar but is once again restrained by two female bouncers.

The victim then sits in a corner. It is at this moment that the bouncers realize that they had been recorded by another reveler.

Mwikali, who shared the video on Twitter, said the bouncers attempted to intimidate her into deleting the video.

She then requested to leave when “one of them tried to grab my arm”. The security called the manager who told her that she did not have to delete the video.

“Having just witnessed the violence they committed against that young woman, their attempt to detain, intimidate, and censor me, made me scared for my well-being. What chance did I stand against these huge menacing men that so readily brandished their physical strength,” wrote Mwikali.

“I share this to not only stand up for myself, but to also highlight a blatant disregard for human life and human dignity. Alchemist had their chance to reform and less than a month later, they’re still perpetrating violence upon their fellow Kenyans.”

When you see how these Alchemist bouncers manhandled this woman last night you understand why we need to #ShutDownAlchemist pic.twitter.com/C1OfX3lyn8 — Mwikali. (@mwikaliiii) June 26, 2022

In May, Alchemist made headlines after a reveler claimed it discriminated against black Kenyans.

Days later, however, Emmanuel Murgor retracted his claims saying the video he had shared was misleading and the establishment had zero tolerance for racism.

According to Murgor, his clip might have depicted racial discrimination, which was not the case.

Apologizing for sharing the video that went viral that particular weekend, Murgor thanked Alchemist for handling the matter with a lot of professionalism.

He also asked the joint to retain the staff affected by the incident. This he said as he noted that no charges will be pressed against him or the joint.

“The professionalism with which they have handled the issue has been phenomenal to say the least.”

