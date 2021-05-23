Albinism Society Calls Out David Murathe Over Offensive TV Utterances

The Albinism Society of Kenya has criticized Jubilee party Vice Chairperson David Murathe over recent remarks targeted at the Persons with Albinism (PWAs).

While appearing on KTN News’ Crossfire program on Thursday, the controversial Jubilee official suggested that having a skin pigment shouldn’t be viewed as a disability, remarks that were in bad taste.

“I think Sophia, the pigment of somebody’s skin is not a disability. There is nothing that I can do that Mwaura (Isaac Mwaura) cannot do, there is nothing that Gachagua can do that Mwaura cannot do, there is nothing that Mwaura can do that we cannot do. In fact, we are going to revisit the definition of persons living with disabilities…” Murathe said while responding to a question posed by the show host Sophia Wanuna.

In a statement to the press on Saturday, the society condemned the remarks.

“Murathe’s statement goes against the spirit and letter of the legal provisions and scientific standpoint,” the statement read.

“By stating that a person’s skin pigment is not a disability, Murathe goes against the very definition that identifies albinism as a genetic condition.”

In February this year, the society also condemned remarks made by Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed targeted at Mwaura, who is fighting to save his seat after being expelled by the ruling Jubilee party over disloyalty.

The society confirmed to have filed a complaint against Junet at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

“Albinism is caused by lack of melanin pigment in the skin, which not only results to light or white skin colour but also exposes persons with albinism to harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun that can lead to skin cancer,” the group added.

“…Therefore, we call upon our leaders in the political sphere to make themselves aware of issues around disability and Albinism so as not to mislead or misinform the public through their engagements. Persons with Albinism need not suffer in order to fulfill a political objective.”

Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party in 2017 to represent Persons with Disabilities after he lost to Simon King’ara, the current MP for Ruiru in Kiambu County in nominations.

He had ditched Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in August 2016 ahead of the 2017 polls.

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's party had also nominated Mwaura to the National Assembly in 2013 to represent Special Interest Groups.