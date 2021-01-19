Alarm Raised Over Indiscipline In Schools As Two Students Sneak Out Of Kitui School

The recent cases of indiscipline in schools have raised alarm over the kind of education that is administered across the country with the roles played by parents and teachers on the spot.

In recent days, cases of indiscipline where students have gone rogue have been on the rise with diverted views on who is to be blamed. For some people, the parents are to be blamed for poor parenting while others allude that there is no discipline being instilled from the teachers’ side.

In a most recent case, police are searching for two students, a form one and form two who sneaked out of a school in Kitui four days ago.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the girl’s younger sister who is a form one student at the same school had on Friday informed her mother that she had seen her sibling leave the school compound with a form one boy, a day-scholar.

The girl's younger sister who is a form one student at the same school had on Friday informed her mother that she had seen her elder sister leave the school compound with a form one boy, a day-scholar. On Saturday morning, the mother went to the school and verified the

The DCI has called on anyone with relevant information to report to the nearest police station as efforts to trace them commenced.

In yet another different account of events last year, at least 80 form four candidates from Matungulu Boys High walked out of school claiming they are tired of studying.

The students reportedly walked out of the school one evening without staging any form of a riot and left behind only 36 students. They had earlier boycotted meals during the day.

Apparently, a section of the students had interviews with journalists stating that they were tired of the school’s administration which they referred to as very strict.

They also raised concerns over the poor diet offered at the school and the withdrawal of entertainment sessions that ran on a weekly basis.

“We are tired of studying. The principal has been too strict and has been denying us our rights. We prefer to stay at home and only come to do our examinations when the time comes,” a student is quoted by the publication.

The school’s principal, Joseph Makau when questioned condemned the actions by the students terming the move as misconduct and indiscipline.

Makau further revealed that before the closure of schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some students had been on counseling due to the use of hard drugs.

“Those who walked out of the school are suffering from ‘freestyle’ kind of living where they don’t want to adhere to basic regulations for conducive learning. We will remain firm and as a school, we will not entertain any indiscipline that threatens smooth learning.” Makau said.

The parents of the students were notified of the incident and a way forward said to be sought with the inclusion of parents and the school administration.

With the increased cases of indiscipline in schools, teachers and parents in coordination with the government need to come together and find a way forward to contain the situation before things run out of hand.

