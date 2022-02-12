Alarm Over Increased Insecurity In Siaya

Residents from Siaya county are calling on the government to help bring an end to insecurity in the region.

Reports, as seen by Kahawa Tungu, reveal that cases of insecurity, thefts, robberies and assaults have been on the rise in recent days, with authorities paying a deaf ear.

The residents now want the government to intervene and restore sanity in the region before more deaths are witnessed.

According to one Maurine Caroline Achieng, her mother was attacked by thieves who cut through the window grills and stole some household equipment including electronics.

Another resident, Queenter Elizabeth claims a group of four men who were armed in a saloon car KCJ 012W stormed her place and made away with a smart tv at around 11 in the morning.

“The insecurity in Siaya is wanting. They come in as clients, purchase items while carrying out surveillance of the place. They come back later, armed and steal items with the help of a boda boda that is parked outside,” another lady narrated her experience.







The residents are now calling on relevant authorities to intervene and address the situation before things get worse.

