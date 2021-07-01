Alarm as KPA Staff Receive Sh17 Million in Allowances To Cheer Bandari FC

A report by the Auditor General has revealed that the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) paid Sh17 million in allowances to staff for cheering Bandari Football Club matches.

In a report presented in Parliament, KPA is said to have made the payments despite Bandari FC being an independent football club with an independent budget.

This, according to a local daily, is part of the Sh96 million unsupported sports expenditure being questioned by the Auditor General.

The report consequently reveals that KPA paid salaries and allowances to non-employees selected to join the team for various tournaments both locally and abroad.

“The expenditure includes Sh17 million paid to staff to attend football matches of Bandari Football club. However, it was not clear how and why the authority issued imprests to staff in the football cheering team given that the club is an independent entity with its own budget,” the report reads in part.

It adds, “The management did not provide details on how the team management units employees and no-employee players were selected to participate in various tournaments and subsistence allowances paid. Further, an approved policy on the terms of engagement with the team management units on the engagement of non-employees were not provided for audit review.”

Also questioned is Sh53 million that was paid to staff as bonuses with the process reported to have not been done in accordance with the Public Service Commission’s rewards and sanctions framework.

For instance, the said bonuses were made, not based on individually evaluated performance hence raising more questions.

The authority is consequently questioned for lying about the purchase of quality overalls worth Sh49 million claimed to have been purchased from Canada yet they were locally made.

In November last year, former KPA MD Daniel Manduku was charged afresh for allegedly misappropriating over Sh928 million.

Manduku was charged alongside former Works officer Juma Fadhili, who was accused of abusing his office for knowingly and unlawfully preparing work evaluation certificates that were erroneous.

The two, according to court papers, misappropriated Sh678 million meant for repair and maintenance in the KPA annual budget for 2018-2019 financial year. “Manduku authorized and approved the procurement of the manufacture of concrete barriers at the Inland Container Depot, Kilindini Port and Makongeni Goods shed without an approved budget and procurement plan for the 2018/2019 Financial Year,” Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said in a statement two months ago. Manduku resigned from his post on June 1, 2020.

