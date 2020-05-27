Alarm As Mathare Accounts For 33 Of 123 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kenya

Kenya has confirmed 123 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours raising the national tally to 1,471.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 update from Afya House on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 3,077 people had been tested since the last update on Tuesday.

This is the largest number of tests that have been conducted so far hence the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country.

Of the new cases, Nairobi recorded 85 cases, Mombasa, 24 and Kiambu four.

In Nairobi, Mathare is on the spot after 33 residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Mathare is followed by Kibra with 14 cases and Embakasi North 12.

This now raises concern over the fast community spread of the contagious disease.

“This disease is now within our communities. The increase is because of community contacts and the number is high in areas where public transport is highly used, ” said Kagwe.

CS Kagwe further said three more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. This now raises the national death toll to 55.

Two of the three deceased persons were suffering from diabetes while the other was battling breast cancer.

For the fight against Covid-19 to be successful, CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to adhere to the government measures including social distancing, wearing of masks and practising regular hygiene.

He reiterated that for the government to lift restrictions on movement and the dusk to dawn curfew Kenyans must cooperate.

“There cannot be 47 million police officers for every Kenyan… we must cooperate,” he said.

The CS further called on Kenyans to turn up in large numbers for free targeted mass testing ongoing in various parts of Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

