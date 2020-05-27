Alarm As Mathare Accounts For 33 Of 123 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed In Kenya

Kenya has confirmed 123 new cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours raising the national tally to 1,471.

Addressing the nation during the daily Covid-19 update from Afya House on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said a total of 3,077 people had been tested since the last update on Tuesday.

This is the largest number of tests that have been conducted so far hence the surge in the Covid-19 cases in the country.

Of the new cases, Nairobi recorded 85 cases, Mombasa, 24 and Kiambu four.

In Nairobi, Mathare is on the spot after 33 residents tested positive for Covid-19.

This now raises concern over the fast community spread of the contagious disease.

At the same time, three more patients have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications. This now raises the national death toll to 55.

This story is being updated…

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu