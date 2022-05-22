Alarm As Unidentified Man’s Body Found Dumped In Murang’a

Residents in Kiharu, Murang’a County have raised alarm after an unidentified man’s body was found dumped by the roadside.

According to residents of Kongoini village, the body of the man was found dumped by the roadside on Sunday morning, naked with only the inner garments and a shoe on one side.

Confirming the same, Mukuyu area chief Adams Kariuki said the man might have been killed from somewhere else before his body was dumped in the area.

“I was called early Sunday morning some minutes to 7 am, where I was told about a body that had been discovered dumped by the road. He was naked save for his underwear and one shoe, we suspect he was dumped from elsewhere as he is not recognizable as a person from this region.” The area chief told a local publication.

Apparently, in the wee hours of the morning, a vehicle had been roaming around the same area before the body was later discovered by a resident.

