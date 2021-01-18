Alarm As Another University Student Arrested Over Mother’s Murder

An alarm has been raised over the increased homicide crimes and deaths more so among university students.

A female university student has yet in another account of events been arrested in connection to the murder of her mother, Benedina Nabwangu in Kakamega County.

According to a local publication, the incident was brought to the limelight by Kakamega County Commander Hassan Barua who noted that the deceased’s daughter together with the stepbrother fled the house after the incident. They did not bother to report the incident to relevant authorities.

Witnesses recount seeing the daughter and stepbrother on Tuesday night, January 13, 2021, before the body of the deceased was found the next morning.

The body was discovered by the houseboy who reported to have found the door to the house open.

“We have some leads, with two people already in custody. The suspects could be charged with murder once the investigations are completed,” the county commander stated.

Concerns were raised after investigations by the area chief Donald Khabuchi in coordination with police officers revealed irregularities in the daughter’s account of events.

For instance, the daughter claimed that the family was attacked on Tuesday night forcing her and the brother to flee.

“She claims they were attacked on Tuesday night at 11 pm. She kept changing telephone numbers and the signal was traced to Sachangwan. We persuaded her to return home leading to her arrest,” Khabuchi noted.

This report comes just a week after another university student, Lawrence Warunge confessed to killing his family, mother, father, brother, and one other relative.

He was arrested and is in custody awaiting completion of investigations while his family members were laid to rest.

