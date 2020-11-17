Alarm as 13 Headteachers Succumb to COVID-19 Since Reopening of Schools

Concerns have been raised by the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association following the deaths of 13 headteachers and principals since the reopening of schools.

In an announcement today, November 17, 2020, the Association cited that the trend is worrying although the Education Ministry has insisted that schools should remain open.

Before students resumed learning, school heads had slammed Education CS George Magoha for keeping them in the dark.

The CS was on several occasions criticized for making swift decisions without consulting, only to change his mind later and sing to another tune.

The school heads had intimated that relevant safety measures were not in place and the communication with the Ministry was also unclear.

“The sad truth is that schools are still stuck where they were in mid-March and headteachers are in the dark on the way forward,” a school head told a local media under anonymity.

Even as all these happen, the Ministry has already scheduled a date for full reopening for January 4, 2021, where all students are expected to be back to school.

In an interview with a local blog, Teachers Service Commission (TSC)’s Head of Corporate Communication Beatrice Wababu said that there were concerns over the increased deaths.

“We are concerned about the statistics in our schools and country but we have to abide by the directives given by the President to keep the schools open. We are doing everything possible and in our power to educate the teachers about how to handle themselves. We have also instructed teachers above the age of 58 or having underlying conditions to work from home,” Wababu is quoted.

Tomorrow, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani is expected to launch the first comprehensive insurance cover for civil servants and employees of the National Youth Service.

The insurance includes a Covid-19 cover for medical personnel and other cadres of the civil service and NYS.

This will come in handy and thus save them from the expensive expenses of dealing with COVID-19

