Al Shabaab Attack in Mandera Leaves 2 Officers Dead, 10 People Injured

Al-shabaab militants. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

A morning Al Shabaab attack in Mandera County has left two police officers dead and 10 other people nursing serious injuries.

Reports indicate that the attack happened at around 9 am where officers who were riding on a lorry from Rhamu to Mandera were ambushed.

According to a local publication, the attackers first tried to use a rocket-propelled grenade and missed promoting them to open fire with rifles.

“They sprayed the lorry as it paced past where they had staged the ambush. Unfortunately, we lost two officers and others were injured. It could have been worse,” an officer is quoted.

Confirming the incident, North Eastern regional police commander Rono Bunei said a team of reinforcement has been sent on the ground to act and pursue the Al Shabaab Militants.

More to follow:

Al Shabaab attackMandera attack

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

