Al Shabaab Attack In Garissa Police Base Leaves One Cop Dead, Another Injured

An attack by Al Shabaab militia in Garissa Police Base has left one police officer dead and another nursing serious injuries.

The militia attacked Amuma police patrol base in Fafi, Garissa county where officers were manning and doing patrol.

The militia were reported to be heavily armed and took on the police, firing for approximately 10 minutes before escaping.

One officer was shot dead and the other seriously injured. According to Garissa police boss Emmanuel Opuru, the injured Cop is now in stable condition and is recuperating at a local hospital.

Consequently, an assessment that was done at the scene indicates that the gunmen were heavily armed with rocket-propelled grenades hence took off after reinforcement had been deployed.

In a similar account of events earlier in the year, four suspected Al-Shabaab militia members were killed in a gunfight in Kakabey, Wajir County with an unknown number of police reservists reported to have been injured.

Additionally, last year in October, members of Al-Shabaab militia raided Dadajabula Police Station in Wajir County at the wee hours of the night and killed two of its militia members who were under police custody.

According to the reports that reached the media, the militia group members were heavily armed with Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPG) and other destructive weapons hence caused a standoff.

Prior to this, 11 General Service Unit (GSU) officers were killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while patrolling the Kenya-Somalia border.

