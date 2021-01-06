Qatari Side Al Duhail SC Offers Staggering Kshs0.9 Billion For Michael Olunga’s Signature

Qatari moneybags Al Duhail SC have reportedly offered Michael Olunga a staggering Kshs 984 million for his signature.

Nikkan reporting that Kashiwa Reysol could get a $9 million transfer fee from Al Duhail or another West Asian club for Michael Olunga.https://t.co/e94hfYbAAS — Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) January 5, 2021

The Harambee Stars striker is a hot cake after recently emerging top scorer with 28 goals in the Japan’s J-League with Kashiwa Reysol.

He was also named the most valuable player for the 2020 season.

Olunga recently extended his stay with Kashiwa by one year, but that has not stopped intense speculations over his future.

The former Tusker, Thika United and Gor Mahia player was in action as they lost 2-1 to FC Tokyo the Levian Cup on Monday morning.

Al Duhail SC plays in Qatar’s top flight, Qatar Stars League, and is presently third on the 12-team league after 11 games.

The club’s owner is business mogul Adbullah bin Nasser bin Abdullah Al Ahmed Al Thani, who is also a member of the Qatari Royal Family.

In 2012 he was ranked among top 20 rich club owners by Bleacher report with a staggering fortune of over one billion USD.

