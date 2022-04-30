Al Ahly SC Opposed To Morocco Hosting Champions League Final

Record African champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt are opposed to Morocco hosting the final of this year’s African Champions League.

The final is set for 29 May 2022, but to-date, CAF, the continental football body is yet to pick a venue. However, according to sources at CAF, Morocco are favoured as the hosts.

Ahly won a record 10th Champions League title last year in the Morocco’s capital Casablanca after thumping South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs 3-0.

With a possibility of Ahly meeting Moroccan giants Wydad AC in this year’s final, the Egyptians want a “neutral” ground, and have informed CAF in a writing, through the federation, according to a close source.

Read: Gor Mahia Vs Al Ahly: Match Cancelled After The Sudanese Team Failed To Show Up

The Cairo giants feel that Morocco staging the final would amount to extending undue advantage to Wydad should they make the final.

Ahly are also unhappy that CAF is taking too long to announce the host city. Several countries had expressed interest in hosting the final including South Africa.

Al Ahly will face ES Sétifienne of Algeria in an all North African derby, while Atlético Petróleos de Luanda of Angola will take on Wydad in the semis.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...