BBC’s Akisa Wandera Gets Hitched in Traditional Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

BBC’s Akisa Wandera is off the market.

The former KTN news anchor got hitched in a traditional ceremony in her home county of Busia, sources say.

Akisa exchanged vows with her fiance only identified as Charles.

She wore a maroon dress while the groom had on a beige Kaunda suit.







Akisa Wandera Wedding Venue. [Courtesy] On her last day at the Standard Group owned station, Akisa described the moment as bitter sweet.

“Time has come for me to move on to a new assignment, time really does move fast. A mixed bag of emotions for me as I exit this stage. Tonight I bid you goodbye dear viewer with a grateful heart, it has been an immense pleasure and great honour that you have trusted me to inform you for all these years,” she said.

“Thank you for always tuning in, thank you for the support for these six years I have been on the air here on KTN News. Thank you for all your feedback over the years that have helped me in building this career,” she signed off.

