Akin Omotoso’s Award Winning Film “The Ghost and the House of Truth” Now Streaming On Showmax

Entertainment for the month of November on Showmax just got better as the award-winning movie, The Ghost and the House of Truth, is now streaming.

The award winning film is directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award-winning director Akin Omotoso (Man on Ground, Tell Me Sweet Something), who also won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Director for Vaya.

The film is about Bola Ogun, a role played by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit winner Susan Wokoma from Enola Holmes, is a dedicated counsellor who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. But when her own daughter goes missing, her belief in forgiveness is tested.

The crime drama also stars Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) Best Actress winner Kate Henshaw (Chief Daddy, 4th Republic) as Folashade, a police inspector in the Child Protection Unit, Fabian Adeoye Lojede (Jacob’s Cross, October 1), and AMAA Best Young Actor winner Kemi Lala Akindoju (Dazzling Mirage, Banana Island Ghost, Fifty), who also co-produced.

Speaking on what this movie means to her, Nigerian actress and executive producer Ego Boyo said: “I am on a quest to make movies that question established norms in Nigeria. I think we should be making all sorts of films telling authentic African stories.”

Earlier this year, the film won Best World Film at UrbanWorld in New York, having opened FilmAfrica in London and closed The Africa International Film Festival, where it won Best Director, Best Actress (Henshaw) and Best Nigerian Film.

“Now we’re coming to Showmax and we’re looking forward to even more people in Africa seeing it,” said Boyo.

The Ghost and the House of Truth joins the extensive Showmax Nollywood library of movies and series.

Also available on Showmax is exclusive footage from the wildly popular Big Brother Naija season five, Shoot Your Shot, hosted by BBNaija season two runner-up, Bisola Aiyeola, and Africa Magic’s Riona and Enakhe, as well as beloved comedies like My Flatmates and The Johnsons.

