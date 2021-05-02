AK-47 Rifles Seized As Bandits Engage Police in Gun Battle in Laikipia

Police in Laikipia County have seized two AK-47 rifles and 13 rounds of ammunition after a fierce shootout with bandits in Ng’arua area.

One of the bandits, who were on a robbery mission, was fatally shot during the incident on Friday night.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations DCI, the criminals had been sighted by night sentry officers, from the elite General Service Unit (GSU).

“The confrontation followed a raid staged by the bandits at Kamwenje shopping centre in Ng’arua, that left two shops broken into and goods of unknown value stolen,” DCI said in a statement on Saturday night.

Read: Two Police Officers Among 10 Killed In Marsabit Bandit attack

Police believe a few of the bandits who managed to escape under the cover of darkness suffered gunshot wounds.

The officers have launched a hunt for the criminals notorious for terrorizing locals.

“Our officers are hot on their trail and have cast their nets wider, to local health centres and surrounding hospitals where the bandits are believed to be seeking medication to nurse their wounds,” added DCI.

Read Also: KDF Officer Killed After Bandits Attack Military Camp in Baringo

Locals have been urged to volunteer information that may lead to arrest of the gunmen.

“Should a hospital receive any patient seeking treatment over gunshot injuries, besides offering the necessary assistance, kindly #fichuakwadci through our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203. USIOGOPE!” said DCI.

who engaged them in a fierce shootout and when the guns went silent, one of the bandits lay dead.

The confrontation followed a raid staged by the bandits at Kamwenje shopping centre in Ng’arua, that left two shops broken into and goods of unknown value stolen. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) May 1, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu