Ajax, Cameroon Keeper Andrè Onana Involved In Road Accident

Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andrè Onana was involved in a road accident in Douala, according to media reports.

The 25-year-old was heading for training with the Indomitable Lions ahead of a doubleheader against Algeria in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

He had arrived in the capital Yaoundé on Monday from the Netherlands and was heading for the team’s camp in Douala.

Onana escaped unhurt and is expected to join the rest of the team.

Photos: Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andrè Onana involved in a road accident in Douala, Cameroon.

