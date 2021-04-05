Ajab Mills Staffer Caught on Camera Torturing Man for Allegedly Stealing Arrested

Swabir Mohamed, an employee of Ajab Mills in Shimanzi, Mombasa, has been arrested after a disturbing video of him torturing a man suspected of stealing, went viral.

In the video, Mohamed was filmed flogging the man while pouring burning plastic on him as a group of people watched from a distance. He had been accused of stealing from the company.

The man, who was tied to a metal pole, could be heard pleading with Mohamed to forgive him saying it was his first time

Mohamed was arrested on Monday, a day after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) ordered him to surrender to authorities or risk being declared a dangerous and wanted criminal.

Read: KDF Officer, 3 Others Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping A Businessman In Nyeri

“The attention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has been drawn to the attached sensitive video clip, doing rounds in sections of the social media. The inhumane punishment meted on the victim, on suspicion of having committed a crime is not only callous but uncalled for and an affront to the victim’s fundamental rights and freedoms, ” DCI said in a series of tweets on Sunday.

“In this regard, the DCI is demanding that the suspect presents himself to the nearest Police Station within 24 hours, failure to which he will be declared a dangerous and wanted criminal.”

The directorate said a team of detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, Special Service Unit and the Operations branch had been assembled to help in the expeditious arrest of the suspect.

Read Also: Late MP Marie John Seroney’s Family Awarded Sh17 Million For His Unlawful Detention, Torture In 1975

but uncalled for and an affront to the victim’s fundamental rights and freedoms. In this regard, the DCI is demanding that the suspect presents himself to the nearest Police Station within 24 hours, failure to which he will be declared a dangerous and wanted criminal. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 4, 2021

The suspect has been detained at Urban Police Station pending arraignment in court on Tuesday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu