Aisha Jumwa, Sifuna Summoned By NCIC Over Vulgar Remarks Made In Msambweni

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna over hateful remarks uttered in Msambweni last weekend.

In a statement, the two politicians are said to have made comments “likely to affect harmonious coexistence between ethnic communities” within the area.

The distasteful comments were uttered as they campaigned for their respective MP candidates in the recently concluded Msambweni mini-poll.

The commission, in the letter dated December 15, has summoned Sifuna on December 21 at 10 am.

Jumwa who is facing murder charges, will be required to appear before the commission on December 22 at 10 am.

NCIC has officially summoned Malindi Mp. Hon. Aisha Jumwa and ODM Sec-Gen Hon. Edwin Sifuna to appear before the commission on 22/12/2020. pic.twitter.com/0pPTG3zvX9 — NCIC Kenya (@NCIC_Kenya) December 16, 2020

NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia said the language used by the leaders on December 11 was reckless and shameful.

“The fact that any leader, especially those of the stature of MP and Secretary-General, can even consider using such language is a low point for them and this nation,” Kobia said.

Condemning the behaviour of the two leaders, Kobia said politicians should learn to respect the views of those on the opposing team.

He also mentioned that they are working with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC), and the registrar of political parties to block leaders who do not meet requirements as stipulated in Chapter 6, from running for office.

“Indeed as a commission, we are committed to ensuring that there is a legal, societal, and political consequence for bad behavior. We urge all Kenyans to keep being vigilant and continue calling out bad behavior and statements wherever they occur,” he continued.

Feisal Bader who was running as an independent candidate and backed by Deputy President William Ruto and allies has since bagged the MP seat.

He beat ODM’s Omar Boga who was the favourite to fill the late Suleiman Dori’s shoes.

Other contestants were; Charles Bilali (Independent) Mansury Kumaka (Independent), Ali Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Sheikh Mahmoud (Wiper Party) and Khamis Mwakaonje Liganje (United Green Movement).

