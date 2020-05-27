Errant Aisha Jumwa, Chris Wamalwa Set To Lose Key Parliamentary Positions as ODM Cracks Whip

The National Super Alliance (NASA) will after a Parliamentary Group meeting dewhip members of parliament perceived as rebellious.

Addressing the press on Wednesday, National Assembly minority whip Junet Mohamed said the alliance will present a list of members likely to be axed from various positions.

Among those set to be bundled out of their positions is Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

He is likely to be removed as the deputy minority leader while his Kilifi counterpart Aisha Jumwa will be kicked out of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Others include; Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Nakara Lodepe (Turkana Central), Catherine Wambilianga (Bungoma Woman Rep.), Tindi Mwale (Butere), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

According to the Suna East MP, the aforementioned members will face disciplinary action.

Junet said, “These members we are removing have showed that they are no longer going to subscribe to NASA.”

He also noted that the errant MPs have not been attending meetings but have been seen “hovering around town”.

This comes days after the ruling party, Jubilee, started “cleaning house”.

Following a Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta weeks ago, senators perceived to be loyal to Deputy President William Ruto were ousted from key leadership positions.

Then majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen and majority whip Susan Kihika were replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio and Irungu Kang’ata, respectively.

Last week, Kang’ata marshalled numbers which led to the removal of Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki as deputy speaker.

Kindiki, too, is said to be a DP Ruto supporter.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu