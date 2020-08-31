Aisha Jumwa Released On Sh2 Million Bail In CDF Graft Case

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and five other accused persons have been released on Sh2 million and Sh500,000 cash bail, respectively.

Jumwa gave herself up to the police on Sunday evening after failing to appear in court on Friday in Sh19 million county development fund (CDF) graft case.

The lawmaker presented herself at Port Police Station to record a statement.

“I am here because the court directed me to be here. I was in Nairobi. I do not know the offences but we will hear them in court tomorrow,” she told reporters.

On Friday, her lawyer Danstan Omari, told the court that the legislator who is said to have irregularly received Sh2.5 million from the tender, was ailing.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji ordered the arrest of the lawmaker alongside Malindi CDF Committee members, the CDF account manager and the director of Multserve Contractors Limited, a company that allegedly irregularly received Ksh19 million for the construction of the Malindi sub-county education office after a flawed tendering process.

“Evidence showed that Hon. Aisha Jumwa Karisa Katana concealed the said sums, being proceeds of crime, through depositing an instalment towards the purchase of an apartment situated on L.R No. 2/289, along Argwings Kodhek Road in Nairobi, ” said Haji.

