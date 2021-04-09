Airtel Upgrades Network to Avoid CA Penalties

Airtel and Telkom Kenya were early this year put on notice over the quality of their voice call services. According to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) the two companies failed to meet the minimum 80 percent threshold.

Airtel Kenya seems to have taken the report in stride, and is now upgrading its services with an aim of improving the quality of their services.

The telco said it had upgraded about 600 network sites located in rural and urban centres, 270 of these from 2G and 3G to 4G. Airtel Kenya managing director Prasanta Das Sarma that the company had added at least 400 sites in upcountry towns and highways.

Read: Airtel and Telkom Put On Notice Over Poor Quality of Calls

“In total, the upgrade covered 20 counties. Some more sites will be added by end of April when the work will be done),” said Mr Sarma.

The upgrade and installation of new sites covered areas in Kilifi, Marsabit, Bungoma, Nyeri, Siaya, Kakamega, Nyandarua, Turkana Bomet and Uasin Gishu among others.

“We are vindicated when we see more customers using us. With this kind of expansion, we will be able to satisfy CA criteria (on voice quality).”

Read also: High Court Gives Telkom, Airtel Green Light To Revive Merger Talks

In the report released by CA early this year, Airtel scored 52 percent while Telkom scored 72 percent in a survey that evaluated the quality of calls across 33 counties in the year ended June 2020.

According to the Communications Authority, Telcos who breach the standard quality of calls and other services by omission on their part risk a fine of up to 0.2 percent of their revenues, which could run into millions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu