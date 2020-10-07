Airtel Selects Ericsson to Modernize its 4G Network in Kenya

Airtel Africa is expanding its strategic partnership with Ericsson to enable 4G coverage in Kenya. Using Ericsson’s Radio Access Network (RAN) and packet core products for 4G, Airtel subscribers will experience enhanced quality of voice and data.

The network modernization deal, signed in August 2020, is in line with the Kenyan Digital Economy Blueprint Vision 2030 which aims to provide robust connectivity in rural areas and facilitate e-commerce platforms. The modernization deal will drive the simplification and upgrade of the existing network and future-proof it for the anticipated rapid mobile expansion in the country.

Using Ericsson Radio System and Packet Core solutions, Airtel Kenya’s network will have 4G coverage, while driving enhanced use cases in both the consumer and the enterprise segments. Ericsson technology shall make the network in Kenya ready for 5G deployment.

Read: Internet Penetration in Africa Still At 24PC As Global Stats Reach 50PC -Huawei Study

Robust and secure communications are an essential component of a digital society in Kenya. Airtel says they are focusing their strategy of delivering reliable connections across the country and are looking forward to expanding the high-quality mobile broadband services to our subscribers.

Together with Airtel, Fadi Pharaon, President of Ericsson Middle East and Africa says they will implement the project that aims to establish an advanced LTE network in Kenya. This, he says, will help to provide Airtel’s customers an enriched experience for both consumers and business people.

Ericsson will also deploy its Kathrein Mobile Communication Antenna portfolio which will help provide additional enhancement to the network’s robustness whilst Ericsson’s technologically advanced network management system, Ericsson Network Manager, will be utilized to support Airtel in managing the network seamlessly by integrating various network elements on single platform.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu