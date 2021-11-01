Airtel Partners with UNICEF to Enhance Digital Learning for Children Across Africa

Airtel Africa and UNICEF have announced a five-year pan-African partnership to help accelerate the roll-out of digital learning by connecting schools to the internet and ensuring free access to learning platforms across 13 countries.

Through the partnership, the company will provide equal access to quality digital learning, particularly for the most vulnerable children with an aim of helping to ensure that every child reaches their full potential.

Airtel Africa’s has committed millions to the ‘Reimagine Education’ global initiative which was launched by UNICEF in 2020 calling for public and private sector investment in digital learning as an essential service for every child and young person across the globe. This initiative aims to give children a chance to catch up on their learning needs amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Read: Airtel Set To Sell Stake In Airtel Money In Bid To Raise Cash

UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said millions of African children had their education disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“By championing digital education for children in Africa, this partnership with Airtel Africa will help put children’s learning back on track.” she said.

Airtel Africa has contributed $57 million financial and in-kind contribution over five years to 2027. The programme is seeking technology and expertise, in addition to direct financial support to connect schools and communities to the internet and enable free access to online educational content for learners. It will also provide vital data insights to inform UNICEF’s work to scale-up digital learning and help ensure it is sustainable and meets students’ needs across Africa.

Read: UNICEF Condemns Killing, Kidnapping of Children in Nairobi and Across the Country

“We are excited to be working with UNICEF to advance the education agenda on the continent through facilitating connectivity and online access to play a role in driving change,” Olusegun Ogunsanya, CEO of Airtel Africa said.

The Airtel Africa and UNICEF pan-African partnership will benefit learners in Chad, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...