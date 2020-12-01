Airtel Partners with Nokia To Upgrade Network in Readiness For 5G

Nokia has partnered with Airtel in a three year deal that will see them equip the city with high speed 4G and 5G hardware.

The project which took off in June is expected to cover multiple sites with plans to upgrade the existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) coverage in semi-urban and urban areas as well as the highways. Also targeted are the Central business districts in Nairobi and the rest of Kenya.

“We are excited to partner with Nokia on this project. Its technology portfolio improves our network quality considerably and also allows us to move to 5G services in the future.” P. D. Sarma, CEO of Airtel Kenya.

Network will use its future proof infrastructure which will allow Airtel to upgrade to 5G seamlessly when the time comes. Airtel hopes that the enhanced network will help deliver new high speed, data services to its customers.

“We are in the midst of rolling out our network to enhance coverage along with modernization of our data network that will help us to deliver improved, high-speed data services to our customers.” Sarma said.

He added that the partnership will pave way for Airtel to enhance its coverage and improve the customers’ browsing experience.

The project will see Nokia supply Airtel Kenya telecom gears for indoor and outdoor coverage, base stations and radio access products.

“This is an exciting deal in an exciting market. We are proud to supply Airtel Kenya with our comprehensive AirScale portfolio and support the operator with its efforts to deliver the best possible connectivity experiences to end-users in Kenya.” Rajiv Aggarwal, Head of CEWA Market Unit at Nokia said.

