Airtel Money Partners With World Remit To Boost Mobile Money Transfer

Airtel Africa and WorldRemit have partnered to broaden instant money transfer services across Africa. Customers can now send money to Mobile Money accounts from Rwanda via WorldRemit.

Airtel money is already operational in other African countries including DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Niger.

Airtel Money enables mobile money users to transfer funds locally and internationally, pay for utilities, pay merchants, purchase airtime. save money in their mobile wallets and access a range of mobile financial products.

The partnership will see WorldRemit enable customers to receive money into Airtel Money wallets. To transact, use the free mobile app; choose Mobile Money and Airtel as the operator, then follow the prompts.

“The connection to more Mobile Money accounts through Airtel Africa allows us to expand our payout network and options available to customers across the continent. It is really exciting and important to us that we continue to increase financial inclusion for our customers in Africa whilst delivering a fast, affordable and secure service,” says Andrew Stewart, MD for MEA at WorldRemit.

“We are committed to enhancing financial inclusion in the countries we operate through building a huge infrastructure of cashing in and cashing out locations in the markets and increasing our distribution. This means that our customers can now receive fast digital payments via WorldRemit from around the world directly to their mobile phones, as well as access their funds at our exclusive kiosks and branches at their convenience.” Airtel Africa CEO,Raghunath Mandava, said.

