Airtel Money has partnered with World Remit to allow Airtel customers to receive money from 129 countries, at no cost. Airtel Money enables customers to send and withdraw money from their digital wallets. Users can also pay bills and make payments through Lipa na Airtel Money.

World Remit is an international money transfer service that allows people across the world, to send money directly to Airtel Money wallets in a fast, affordable, secure and easy way to use.

The partnership will allow Airtel Money customers to receive funds from their contacts in other countries directly into their wallets.

Mobile Money services continue to experience significant growth in Kenya. According to the third quarter sector statistics (January-March 2021) by the industry regulator, the number of active mobile money subscriptions grew by 2.0 percent to stand at 33.1 million, whereas active mobile money agents stood at 275,907 up from 264,390.

The increase highlights the growing need for customers to access mobile financial services like Airtel Money, especially during the prevailing times caused by the pandemic.

Airtel Kenya Managing Director, Prasanta Das Sarma said that the partnership would offer customers seamless services across the globe, without fear of costs.

“The volume of transactions and the number of new registered customers to Airtel Money continues to grow, and this new partnership underpins the growth we are witnessing in the market.”

Airtel Money customers can receive money from the UK, US, Australia, Japan, and Brazil among others.

