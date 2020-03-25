Airtel Kenya Partners with Longhorn Publishers to Offer FREE Internet Access for Students

Airtel Kenya has announced a new partnership which will see students using the Longhorn Publishers e-learning platform access it without internet charges during the lockdown period.

Through the deal, subscribers of Airtel Kenya data services will have access to portal charged zero cost for the duration of lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic.

Airtel Kenya has indicated that it’s doing this as a response to the government’s directive to close schools and help contain the spread of the deadly COVID 19 virus.

This free access period will be enjoyed by Airtel Kenya subscribers only.

Airtel Kenya recently announced the abolishing of all charges on Airtel Money for a period of 90 days following the directive from Central Bank of Kenya to operators.

Airtel Kenya’s MD, Prasanta Das Sarma pointed out that,

A good number of students are already using the portal since its launch two days ago. I would be delighted to receive feedback on the user experience with the hope that this offer will ease the pressure on parents, allowing them time to achieve more while working at home during this unprecedented period while the students learn from home.

The Longhorn e-learning platform that enables students to study and revise online, is available through the web link https://elearning.longhornpublishers.com/ for all Airtel data subscribers from today until the time the schools are reopened.

The material can also be accessed on SMS (through *864#), Android and Windows mobile platforms.

