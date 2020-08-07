Airtel Kenya Introduces Airtel TV App for Android and iOS

Airtel Networks Kenya is getting into the content space with the launch of Airtel TV both in the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The telecommunication provider today announced the new offering which will available on mobile phones and tablets. The catch is that you have to use Airtel data network to access the content of the apps.

The launch makes Airtel the first provider to get into the TV space and might encourage Safaricom which is already owning a superior home and business fibre connections together with unmatched data coverage to launch its own.

On the Airtel TV app, you will get TV series and movies from Bollywood, Nollywood and Hollywood staples. With the ownership of Airtel Africa being Indian, you’ll be sure that Bollywood has been given clear prominence on the app which has just been launched.

With Safaricom having a combination of great fibre, Android Box and mobile data network, Airtel Kenya might struggle to snatch a piece of the pie from Safaricom in this vertical.

How to Install Airtel TV

Go to Google Play Store or Apple app Store and select Airtel TV.

Fill in the registration form with an Airtel phone number and email address.

Insert the OTP sent to your mobile phone to complete the registration.

Data charges apply.

The new Airtel TV app will have to compete with the likes of Viusasa and Showmax which currently dominates local streaming scenes.

Airtel TV app is available for download today from Play Store and Apple Store. All customers can download and register with their Airtel line and start enjoying their favourite entertainment genres.

