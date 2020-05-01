Airtel Kenya Donates PPE to COVID-19 Health Workers

Airtel Kenya has today donated Personal Protective Equipment valued at 30 million shillings to the Ministry of Health, to support health workers on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19.

Frontline health workers’ safety is paramount in management of the testing and treatment of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Due to their close proximity to the most severe cases, health workers face a higher risk of contracting the virus.

The frontline staff work in stressful environments, not just because the virus is little understood, but because in most settings they are under-protected and themselves vulnerable to infection by the nature of their job.

Quote from PD Sarma, Managing Director, Airtel Kenya

Today, we announce our support for Kenya’s COVID-19 response through a contribution of 30 million shillings, primarily focused on supporting our frontline health workers with Personal Protective Equipment. Now more than ever, we all need to apply our capabilities to support the needs of nurses, doctors, midwives and community health workers. At this moment of crisis, no country can cope with what they need alone. The private sector needs to continue to mobilize more resources, alongside National Governments, to fight the pandemic. We are also proud that all the equipment we are contributing today has been manufactured in Kenya.

Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, said,

We are proud to note that the PPE presented to us today is of high quality, and is approved by the Ministry of Health and manufactured by one of the seven companies doing this in Kenya, using local labor and resources, thereby protecting the frontline health workers whilst creating jobs to cushion Kenyans against the slowdown in economic activities caused by the effects of COVID-19.

Airtel has also taken the following steps to help mitigate the impact of social distancing on its customers during the coronavirus outbreak through:

Availed the toll-free line 719 which is run together with the Ministry of Health.

Airtel has provided the Kenya COVID-19 Fund Board secretariat with 10 postpaid lines and telephone handsets to facilitate 24-hour calling and data access for the staff.

Customer Communication: Airtel have been running a digital awareness campaign on our official social media platforms propagating information and prevention tips for COVID-19.

Airtel has removed all transaction fees making it possible to send and receive money for free on their Airtel Money platforms. Airtel has also revised the transaction limits for mobile money transaction to support the SME and micro business enterprises.

Airtel has also responded positively to the government’s directive to suspend learning in all educational institutions all over the country by partnering with Longhorn Publishers to offer free internet access to students accessing the Longhorn e-learning Platform.

Airtel has ensured that its customers are able to purchase and recharge our services online during this period. One may also access more information on our services via https://www.airtelkenya.com/ or by dialling *544# and follow the menu.

To make working and studying from home much easier, Airtel has discounted prices on some of their products such as the 4G smart box to ensure everyone can access the internet from wherever they are.

