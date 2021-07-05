Airtel Kenya Announces Hike In Call Rates Over Increased Taxation

Airtel Kenya has announced an increase its headline voice tariff to Ksh2 plus taxes which will equate to Ksh2.78 per minute.

In a statement, Airtel managing director Prasanta Das Sarma said the move was as a result of government’s amendment to the Finance Bill.

The amendment saw the excise duty on telephone and internet services revised from 15 percent to 20 percent, effective July 1, 2021.

“Airtel Kenya has ensured that prices of all data and voice bundles remain unchanged. Hence, there will be no changes to the Amazing, Unliminet and Tubonge bundles,” said Prasanta Das Sarma.

Airtel joins other telecommunication companies that have hiked their rates, including Safaricom which has increased her calls rates by 30 cents and SMS by 10 cents.

Zuku’s 10mbps package will now trade at Ksh3,999 per month from Ksh3,500 while the Ksh4,198 package will now trade for Ksh4,598 per month.

